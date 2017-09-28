NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Impact of Lithium Demand on Several Public Companies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring 92 Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NTY) ( OTCQB : RGDCF) ( FRANKFURT : R9G2), a client of NNW and a modern energy solutions company focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective energy-related projects in Canada.

The publication, titled, "Lithium, Fuelling the New Millennium," discusses the companies trying to meet the growing demand for lithium and how market supply and price are impacting key industry players.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/lithium-fuelling-new-millennium/

"92 Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NTY) ( FRANKFURT : R9G2) ( OTCQB : RGDCF) is focused on capitalizing on the global lithium shortage. The junior mining company is positioning to be at the vanguard of the renewable energy market and holds several lithium mining properties that are showing positive results from all initial indicators.

"92 Resources also recently acquired three more highly prospective hard-rock lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada (http://nnw.fm/c98zB). The Corvette, Eastmain, and Lac du Beryl properties consist of a combined 115 mineral claims totalling over 14,000 acres, complementing the company's existing portfolio of assets. Each project was the subject of due-diligence site visits prior to acquisition, which included the examination and sampling of known pegmatite occurrences. Pegmatites are also known as extreme igneous rocks because they contain exceptionally large crystals and minerals, such as lithium, that are rarely found in other types of rocks. A small area of each property was evaluated during the site visits, and, most importantly, pegmatite outcroppings were confirmed present on each property.

"Leaders in international metals and minerals research, industry consultants at Roskill have estimated that in just eight years over 785,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent will be needed to meet global demand (http://nnw.fm/riS7f). That equates to a 26,000-metric-ton shortfall from expected supply in 2025. Compared to 217,000 tons of demand and 227,000 tons of supply this year, many other analysts expect even greater demand, even larger lithium deficits and further price increases for this new millennium fuel. Given driving demand, supply deficits, technological advancements and expansive need, investors in lithium could be more than amply rewarded."

About 92 Resources Corp.

92 Resources Corp is a modern energy solution company, focused on acquiring and advancing strategic and prospective modern energy related projects. The company currently holds three principal assets in Canada: the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, the Pontax Lithium Property, QC, and the Golden Frac Sand Property, BC.

For more information, visit www.92resources.com.

