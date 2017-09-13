NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Innovative Drug Developments in the Global Marijuana Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Cannabis Biotechs Taking Leading Stance in Global Marijuana Market," shines a light on biotech companies utilizing cannabis to treat medical conditions.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/cannabis-biotechs-taking-leading-stance-global-marijuana-market/

"InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) could become a major breakout player, differentiating itself from leading developers like GW Pharmaceuticals with biosynthetic offerings and two key drug indications. This is a key advantage for InMed, which has a market cap of $34 million, but to better understand this advantage and valuation potential, it pays to examine the underlying market dynamics in greater detail.

"There are more than 90 cannabinoids that have been isolated from cannabis, each affecting the body's cannabinoid receptors and responsible for unique pharmacological effects. Because these cannabinoids are so small in size, isolating these compounds in usable volume requires the cultivation of large quantities of cannabis, currently some cannabinoid compounds are found in such small volumes in the plant they are not commercially viable for study in drug development.

"InMed Pharmaceuticals, however, enjoys the unique benefit of developing a cannabinoid biosynthesis process to provide access to the entire suite of all 90 plus naturally-occurring cannabinoids (not just THC or cannabidiol). Rather than having to rely on outside cultivators in Israel or Canada, InMed uses its proprietary, high-yield biosynthesis process capable of manufacturing pharmaceutical grade, bio-identical cannabinoids in the lab."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.