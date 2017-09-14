NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Operations of Innovative Cannabis Companies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Cannabis Sector Strategies Light the Way for Industry Growth," discusses the innovative companies that are pioneering their way through the ever-growing cannabis sector.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/cannabis-sector-strategies-light-way-industry-growth/

"It's no wonder established sector operators (and even new entrants), many of whom are locked into a single revenue-generating vector, are thinking about intelligently branching out the way SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has over the past year. The real appeal of such a diversified acquisition strategy has the potential to not only accelerate revenue growth by establishing a more robust set of revenue streams, but to gain a more dominant and solid overall footing within the industry. Why just be an isolated cultivator, equipment supplier, or cannabis medicines developer when one can put together a series of proven, profitable entities of this type and become a real powerhouse operation in this seemingly unstoppable and rapidly growing industry?

"Take a look at how SinglePoint has evolved so quickly, going from a core emphasis on advanced payment technologies and full-service mobile technologies leveraging the company's SingleSeed subsidiary, to a full-fledged holding company specializing in acquiring small to mid-sized companies, and thus judiciously layering up profitable, parallel interests in the ultra-hot cannabis business."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile, www.twitter.com/_SinglePoint_, www.linkedin.com/company/SinglePoint and www.youtube.com/user/SinglePointMobile

For more information, visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.