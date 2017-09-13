NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Potentially Disruptive Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : IGC), a client of NNW positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication, titled, "Alzheimer's Disease: Cannabis Formulation Shows Promise," shines a light on companies currently developing innovative treatment options for patients with Alzheimer's disease.

"It is believed that Alzheimer's disease is caused by two types of legions in the cerebral cortex and hippocampus: senile plaque composed of the protein beta-amyloid (Aβ plaque), and neurofibrillary tangle, composed of highly phosphorylated Tau protein. The surface of neurons has a protein called APP that is sectioned by enzymes to free up the Aβ protein that is then cleared by the body. In Alzheimer's patients, however, there is an imbalance whereby Aβ protein is not regulated and builds up abnormally into insoluble fibroles, creating senile plaques.

"Currently, India Globalization Capital (IGC) is the only publicly traded pharmaceutical cannabis stock that addresses Alzheimer's disease, which positions the company with a first-mover advantage in phytocannabinoid-based combination therapy (http://nnw.fm/0QDQz).

"The company's drug candidate, IGC-ADI, works through a molecular pathway that allows low doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to 1) inhibit Aβ protein production, 2) inhibit Aβ protein aggregation, 3) reduce protein phosphorylation, 4) potentially restore mitochondria function, and 5) potentially redirect the immune system."

About IGC

IGC is engaged in the development of cannabis based combination therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs and cats. In support of this effort, IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings and four lead product candidates addressing these conditions. The company is based in Maryland, USA.

