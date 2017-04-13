NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Public Support of Legalized Marijuana, Key Industry Players

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SING), an NNW client focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized companies.

The publication is entitled "Marijuana Industry Growth Fueled by Investments and Public Support for Legalization." It provides an overview on public support for the legalization of marijuana, and discusses how several public companies are getting in from the ground up.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/marijuana-industry-growth-fueled-investments-public-support-legalization/

"Last year, the North American legal marijuana industry grew to $6.7 billion, a 34 percent increase in just one year, according to Arcview Market Research. With the black market included, sales topped $56 billion. Public support is increasing as well -- 57 percent of Americans supported the legalization of marijuana in 2016, up from 52 percent in 2014. With the market expanding and public support increasing, there are more opportunities to invest than ever before ... Focused on the acquisition of small- to medium-sized technology companies, SinglePoint (SING) has an acquisition portfolio with roots in the cannabis industry. Most recently, the company acquired a stake in Convectium, the developer of a unique oil filling and packaging system for cartridges and vape pens. The 710Shark oil filling machine and 710Seal system increase cartridge and vape device output by more than 100x. Eliminating hand filling, the system can fill 100 cartridges in less than 20 seconds, allowing for up to 300 cartridges or disposable pens to be filled every minute. A dual injection system is heated up to 125°C, making the machine capable of handling the thickest of oils. With a growing market presence and consumer demand, Convectium expects its revenue will increase 150 percent in 2017 compared to the year prior."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

