NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Several Stocks Gearing Up to Fill Zinc Shortage

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Zinc One Resources, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) (TSX VENTURE: Z), a client of NNW focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The publication, titled, "Soaring Zinc Price, Mounting Supply Deficit Create Opportunity for Sector Operators," discusses how the demand for zinc, paired with a mounting supply deficit, offers significant opportunity for today's zinc producers.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/soaring-zinc-price-mounting-supply-deficit-create-opportunity-sector-operators/

"Zinc on the London Metal Exchange hit a 10-year high of $3,308 per metric ton ($1.50 per pound) in October and hit a nine-and-a-half-year high on the Shanghai Futures Exchange of $4,048 per metric ton. Meanwhile, stockpiles of zinc on both the LME and SHFE are at some of their lowest levels since 2008 and 2009. ... Such factors are what makes a smaller zinc-focused developer like Zinc One Resources, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) (TSX VENTURE: Z) (Zinc One Profile) so interesting, particularly given the company's direct access to historically proven high-grade zinc-oxide mineralization via its Bongará zinc-oxide mine project in mining-friendly northern Peru's mineral-rich Amazonas Region, obtained via the acquisition of Forrester Metals in June.

"In concert with the acquisition, Zinc One Resources closed a fully subscribed $10 million private placement that will fund exploration and development costs at Bongará. ... The Bongará Zinc project was discovered in 1974 and was mined in 2007 and 2008 via open-pit operations covering just 37 acres of the massive site. The mine yielded 358 metric tons per day resulting in a 60 to 65 percent zinc end product using a very simple Waelz kiln process before the mine was shuttered in late 2008 due to the slumping market price for zinc. In addition to more recent sampling, this historic record offers a solid indicator that the project's output can be readily extracted and processed using simple and straightforward techniques.

About Zinc One Resources

Zinc One Resources Inc. is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Zinc Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project in north-central Peru. Historical production of the Bongará Mine, which was mined from 2007-2008 until a fall in zinc prices shut it down, revealed greater than 20 percent zinc grades and recoveries over 90 percent, all from surface mining. Bongará's high grade zinc mineralization is considered a rare situation and one that Zinc One management is poised to explore further. The neighboring Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project has multiple at-surface, high-grade drill intercepts providing numerous drill targets.

For more information, visit: www.ZincOne.com/

