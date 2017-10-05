NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing the Favorable Outlook on Zinc

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOON) ( OTC : BMOOF), a client of NNW focused on developing its advanced-stage, wholly owned Blue Moon zinc project in central California.

The publication, titled, "Zinc Shows a Silver Lining as Exchange Stocks Fall to Lowest Level in Decades," highlights companies that are preparing for an increase in zinc demand.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/zinc-shows-silver-lining-exchange-stocks-fall-lowest-level-decades/

"Zinc is beginning to shine again. The metal has been a top performer on the London Metal Exchange (LME), breaking through the $3,000 a metric tonne ceiling for the first time in over a decade. With stocks on the three main exchanges (Shanghai Metals Market, COMEX and LME) at record lows, prices are expected to remain elevated, potentially changing the economics of zinc production for Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOON) ( OTC : BMOOF) (MOON Profile).

"The Blue Moon project, located in Mariposa County, California, is estimated to have close to 375 million pounds of zinc in the indicated category, and about 400 million pounds on an inferred basis. A high recovery rate (95%) and its location in an area with well-developed infrastructure and access to labor and other resources gives Blue Moon, USA an indisputable commercial advantage over other junior zinc companies. Moreover, the management and advisory team includes two executives, Lutz Klingmann and Larry O'Connor, with extensive experience either building a mine from scratch or re-starting a mine and dealing with the regulatory process."

About Blue Moon Zinc Corp.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., a mineral exploration company, is focused on developing its advanced-stage, wholly owned Blue Moon zinc project in central California. The 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic deposit has a Mineral Resource estimate of 3.7 million tons with a grade of 8.3% zinc equivalence including approximately 377 million pounds of zinc in the Indicated category and 4.1 million tons with a grade of 7.8% zinc equivalence including approximately 395 million pounds of zinc in the Inferred category with significant credits of copper, silver and gold. The resource is open at depth and along strike and historical metallurgical testing indicates excellent recovery and a clean zinc concentrate. A NI 43-101 report detailing the resource and summarizing metallurgical recoveries will be available on the company's website and on SEDAR. The company plans to advance the Blue Moon project through to feasibility and permitting.

For more information about the company, visit www.BlueMoonMining.com.

