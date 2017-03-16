NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication of Discussion on the "No Touch" Strategy of Marijuana Businesses

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), an NNW client focused on diversifying its acquisition portfolio of small to mid-sized companies.

The publication, entitled, "'No-Touch' Approach Reduces Risk as Public Companies Tap Explosive Growth of Cannabis Industry," discusses how a "hands off" approach in the marijuana industry hedges against the risks of changing federal laws and restrictions.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/no-touch-approach-reduces-risk-public-companies-tap-explosive-growth-cannabis-industry/

"SinglePoint, Inc. (SING), through its SingleSeed Payments subsidiary, years ago set up a strategy to offer payment solutions to the cannabis industry. Its mobile marketing and payment solutions include cashless ATM, Pay-by-Text™ and text message marketing. The plan is to develop a marketing program specifically designed for cannabis accounts, enabling consumers to use their credit and debit cards to make payments for cannabis purchases.

"In another hands-off strategy, SinglePoint has acquired (http://nnw.fm/g8OO3) an interest in Jacksam Corp., dba Convectium, the profitable, California-based developer of the 710Shark and 710Seal system. This innovative oil filling system can fill and package more than 100 cartridges or disposable vape pens in 30 seconds, making it the fastest and only filling and sealing system in the industry."

The publication further discusses SinglePoint's growing portfolio, and provides a look at several industry peers.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

For more information visit www.SinglePoint.com or www.SingleSeed.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

