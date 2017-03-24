NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication of Discussion on the Potential of Immunotherapies for Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring TapImmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TPIV), an NNW client focused on leading the field of oncology with its next-generation T-cell vaccines and novel immunotherapy platforms.

The publication, entitled, "Innovative Immunotherapies Emerging as the Cancer Treatments of the Future," provides insight into the prevalence of cancer worldwide and how several innovative companies are advancing their immune-oncology therapies to fight the disease.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/innovative-immunotherapies-emerging-cancer-treatments-future/

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for about 8.8 million deaths in 2015. ... Subsequently, annual cancer drug spending is also on the rise, expected to exceed $150 billion by 2020, according to a report by IMS Health Holdings, Inc. The 10.5 percent increase is largely driven by the emergence of new immunotherapies that are designed to help cancer patients' immune systems learn how to attack tumors. An innovative immunotherapy approach comes from TapImmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TPIV), whose next-generation technology can overcome the deficiencies of earlier vaccines and become a powerful therapy on its own or in combination with other types of immunotherapies. ... In addition to its T-cell vaccine candidates, TapImmune is developing a proprietary and groundbreaking peptide expression system meant to make DNA-based immunotherapy more effective. PolyStart™ is significantly more efficient than existing antigen expression technologies, as it can enhance the recognition of target cells by the immune system, making them easier to be identified and eliminated."

About TapImmune, Inc.

TapImmune, Inc. is a leader in the immunotherapy of woman's cancers advancing multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutics, comprise one or multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells, helper T-cells and to restore or further augment antigen presentation by using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with current treatment modalities.

For more information, visit www.tapimmune.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://nnw.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.