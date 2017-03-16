NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication of Discussion on the R&D of Cannabinoids for Medical Use

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), an NNW client that specializes in developing novel therapies through the research and development into the extensive pharmacology of cannabinoids coupled with innovative drug delivery systems.

The publication, entitled, "Biotech Innovations Drive Cannabinoid-Based Pharmaceutical Market Growth," discusses the rampant growth of the cannabis market and how a number of biotech companies are developing cannabinoid-based therapies to address unmet medical needs.

"Topical delivery, targeting to treat diseases on a local (rather than systemic) basis, is a preferred approach for various cannabinoid therapies, especially those targeting skin conditions. Canada-based InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (IMLFF) flagship product, INM-750, is a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). As of now, there is no cure for EB. INM-750 is the first treatment ever developed specifically for this disease that has the potential to accelerate wound healing and skin regeneration; alleviate several symptoms such as inflammation, itching and pain; and possibly reverse the course of the disease through the modulating of keratins in the skin. With a potential global market of $1 billion per year, the treatment is being developed for topical application so as to maximize efficacy while minimizing side effects."

InMed's pipeline is further discussed in the publication, alongside a look at several industry peers.

About InMed

InMed is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing novel therapies through the research and development into the extensive pharmacology of cannabinoids coupled with innovative drug delivery systems. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, cannabinoid biosynthesis technology and drug development pipeline are the fundamental value drivers of the Company.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

