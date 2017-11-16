NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Featuring Challenges Facing Canada's Licensed Producers as Recreational Cannabis Market Looms

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ABcann Global Corp. ( OTCQB : ABCCF) (TSX VENTURE: ABCN), a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis and one of the earliest licensed Canadian medical marijuana producers.

The publication, titled, "Rising Demand for Cannabis Oils Pushes Canada's Producers into Overdrive," outlines the efforts the country's licensed producers are undertaking as they ratchet up cannabis production to meet anticipated demands when recreational marijuana becomes legal in mid-2018.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/rising-demand-cannabis-oils-pushes-canadas-producers-overdrive/

"ABcann Global ( OTCQB : ABCCF) (TSX VENTURE: ABCN) is leveraging its position as a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis to expand its product line to include cannabis oils. As one of Canada's first licensed cannabis producers, ABcann is significantly ahead of the curve when it comes to production capacities. The company's licensed and fully operational Vanluven Facility produces 1,000 kg annually. Construction on the company's Kimmett facility, an industry-leading, purpose-built, world class style facility, is under contract with another 65 acres under full Abcann ownership for future expansion plans.

"ABcann's wholly owned ABcann Medicinals, Inc. subsidiary in August launched CBD-Med, one of Canada's highest legal CBD:THC (cannabidol: tetrahydrocannabinol) ratio products available on the market (http://nnw.fm/sYv7g), under Health Canada regulations. CBD-Med's high CBD content is a vital differentiating factor. Although the virtues of THC have been loudly sung, many patients exhibit adverse reactions... CBD is devoid of such side effects and, moreover, appears to mitigate the injurious effects of THC when taken in conjunction with it."

About ABcann Global Corp.

ABcann holds production and sales licenses from Health Canada. Its flagship facility in Napanee, Ontario contains proprietary plant-growing technology, centered on its specially designed, environmentally-controlled growing chambers. This approach results in the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. The company is expanding its cultivation capacity and pursuing partnership and product development opportunities domestically, as well as in select international markets, such as Germany, Australia and Israel. For more information, visit www.ABcannGlobal.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.