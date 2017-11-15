NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Featuring Innovative Approach to Cannabis R&D

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems.

The publication, titled, "Biosynthesis: Making the Impossible Possible in Medicinal Cannabis," reviews the roadblocks and hurdles cannabis researchers face under various regulatory jurisdictions and the innovative approaches now available for solving this widespread issue.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/biosynthesis-making-impossible-possible-medicinal-cannabis/

"InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) breakthrough biosynthesis process allows it to control the entire drug development process, in house -- and without the inherent challenges of traditional agricultural cultivation methods. ...InMed employs an E. coli-based expression system for manufacturing cannabinoids that has proven internally to be much more efficient and robust than other microbial platforms, and this system enables the high-yield manufacturing of all 90+ naturally occurring cannabinoids, combining the intrinsic safety and known effectiveness of natural drug structures with the control, quality and convenience of lab-based manufacturing.

"Employing this exclusive process in a controlled lab setting, scientists at InMed are able to create cannabinoid compounds that are identical to those that occur naturally while eliminating problems associated with inconsistency and contamination from pesticides. ... InMed is effectively bringing cannabis-based drug development into a new era, shaking up the established, agriculture-based mentality of "plant, grow, harvest, extract and purify" that has long been the norm in the area of manufacturing raw cannabinoid material."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.