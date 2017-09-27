NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Harnessing the Power of Celebrity Endorsements

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring LottoGopher Holdings ( OTCQB : LTTGF) ( CSE : LOTO) ( FRANKFURT : 2LG), a client of NNW and lottery messenger service that provides its subscribers with the security of ordering and managing the legal purchase of state lottery tickets online using debit and credit cards.

The publication is titled, "Wall Street Embraces Celebrity Star Power to Drive Business." It discusses multiple companies benefitting from engaging a celebrity spokesman.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/wall-street-embraces-celebrity-star-power-drive-business/

"Web-based lottery messenger company LottoGopher Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : LTTGF) ( CSE : LOTO) ( FRANKFURT : 2LG) is preparing to be named among them with the debut of a celebrity spokesman who previously helped The Priceline Group, Inc. soar to great heights of notoriety and profit.

"LottoGopher is touted as the first social lottery website to allow users to easily order their lottery tickets online. This pioneering lottery messenger service lets individuals choose their lottery numbers, order their tickets using debit and credit cards -- with bitcoin and Ethereum soon to follow -- and manage their tickets through an online platform.

"Users can purchase and manage state lottery tickets online and can play alone with a single ticket or join online groups, both public and private, to pool winnings from lotteries that include Powerball, Mega Millions and Super Lotto Plus. Through LottoGopher.com, users can keep track of their winnings while taking part in multiple lotteries using multiple tickets. Members are also privy to exclusive lottery news, lucky number pickers and jackpot alerts."

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

For more information, visit www.LottoGopher.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.