NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Advances in Cancer Therapy

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring TapImmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ : TPIV), an NNW client focused on leading the field of oncology with its next-generation T-cell vaccines and novel immunotherapy platforms.

The publication is entitled, "Positive News in the Fight against Cancer Fuels Quest for More Good Tidings." It discusses the advancements in cancer treatment options and highlights multiple innovative biopharma companies with a focus on oncology.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/positive-news-fight-cancer-fuels-quest-good-tidings/

"TapImmune's immunotherapies take the unique approach of targeting both metastatic disease and tumors. The primary cause of death among cancer patients is not the primary tumor but metastatic disease, or the spreading of cancer to untreatable areas of the body. TapImmune's therapies have advanced beyond the abilities of earlier vaccine approaches by treating both tumors and metastatic diseases, and TapImmune's work is further distinguished by its approach of activating a patient's own immune system in fighting cancer.

"TapImmune's next-generation technology is able to standalone as a powerful therapy or be combined with other immunotherapies. The company is currently developing two vaccines that merge proprietary peptide antigen sets designed to invoke both killer T-cell (CD8) and helper T-cell (CD4) immune responses against specific proteins present on the surface of most target tumor cells. The naturally processed antigens in these vaccines are derived from human immune responses that are recognized by over 85 percent of the population. This enables TapImmune to direct a uniquely strong and durable anti-tumor immune response across a broader patient population."

About TapImmune, Inc.

TapImmune, Inc. is a leader in the immunotherapy of woman's cancers advancing multiple Phase 2 and Phase 1b/2 clinical studies for the treatment of ovarian and breast cancer. The company's peptide or nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutics, comprise one or multiple naturally processed epitopes (NPEs) designed to comprehensively stimulate a patient's killer T-cells, helper T-cells and to restore or further augment antigen presentation by using proprietary nucleic acid-based expression systems. The company's technologies may be used as stand-alone medications or in combination with current treatment modalities.

For more information, visit www.tapimmune.com

