NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Companies Engaged in Advanced Cannabinoid Research

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Cannabinoid Biosynthesis Poised as Potential Game-Changer in Drug Development," discusses companies on a mission to find the next groundbreaking technology targeting cannabinoids.

"InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) novel approach to cannabinoid biosynthesis represents a potentially game-changing breakthrough in drug development. Many efforts by other companies to develop synthetic cannabis derivatives have failed. In comparison with other microbial platforms, InMed's E. coli system has proven, through substantial experimentation, to be heartier and more efficient for the manufacturing of cannabinoids.

"The process of naturally sourcing most cannabinoid compounds from the cannabis plant is extremely time-consuming, involving the tasks of planting, growing, harvesting and extracting. It is also very costly; can be low-yielding because of crop fluctuations; and involves various hard-to-remove impurities like pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. Additionally, this process yields only two to three cannabinoids that can reach adequate quantities to justify the process; the remaining cannabinoid compounds are only yielded in trace amounts and are not accessible through natural sources.

"InMed's revolutionary cannabinoid biosynthesis program is one of three core assets for the company. The other two are a bioinformatics assessment tool that targets specific cannabinoids in treating key diseases and a drug development program that includes INM-750 for Epidermolysis bullosa and INM-085 for glaucoma."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

