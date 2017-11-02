NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Companies Pursuing a Piece of the Growing Cannabis Medical Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC PINK : POTN), a client of NNW that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

The publication, titled, "Companies Vying for a Share of the Fast-Growing Medicinal Cannabinoid Market," shines a light on companies that are exploiting the immense growth forecast for the hemp and cannabis industries.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/companies-vying-share-fast-growing-medicinal-cannabinoid-market/

"With sales projected to achieve a compound annual growth of 25 percent to reach over $20 billion by 2021, the cannabis market is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing in the U.S., attracting a diverse cast of innovators and spawning an entire industry for the manufacture of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products. PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (POTN) (POTN Profile), through its Diamond CBD subsidiary, is one of the leading companies involved in the research, development and marketing of CBD-based products derived from hemp.

"Legal in every state in the nation, Diamond CBD's CBD-based products include oils, vapes, edible products, pet food additive and a range of creams. The company also manufactures Crystal Dabs, a range of raw crystallized CBD powder that can be added to food and other products. CBD oil has proven to be effective in the treatment of anxiety, pain and as therapy for diseases like Parkinson's, Crohn's and cancer.

"On October 10, 2017, PotNetwork appointed to its advisory board Dr. Michael McKenzie, recognized as an expert in the medical cannabis industry and how cannabinoids can potentially be used in the treatment of many illnesses (http://nnw.fm/u3Wb2). As an advisor, PotNetwork believes his contribution will lead to the development of innovative product formulas based on CBD."

About PotNetwork Holding, Inc.

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. ( OTC PINK : POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

For more information, visit www.potnetworkholding.com.

