NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Growing Global Zinc Deficit Amid Rising Demand

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Zinc One Resources, Inc. ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) (TSX VENTURE: Z), a client of NNW specializing in the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced zinc assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The publication, titled, "Producers Aim to Address Growing Global Zinc Deficit amid Price Surge, Rising Demand," highlights zinc mining companies working to extract the highly prized commodity that is vital to the world's diverse infrastructure and power generation sectors.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/producers-aim-address-growing-global-zinc-deficit-amid-price-surge-rising-demand/

"Investing News reports a prediction from analysts at Bloomberg Markets that supply will continue to trail demand over the coming years (http://nnw.fm/7F1wa), enabling companies like Vancouver-based Zinc One Resources ( OTC PINK : ZZZOF) (TSX VENTURE: Z) (Zinc One Profile) to capture their share of market opportunity. With a strong focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced zinc assets, Zinc One's primary projects are located in Peru, the country with the third-highest zinc reserves in the world. Peru has a mature and stable mining industry that provides half of the country's GDP.

"In June 2017, Zinc One acquired Forrester Metals, Inc., and through this the Bongara Mine zinc-oxide project and Charlotte-Bongara Projects. On par with broader industry trends, the Bongara Mine was in full production from 2007 through 2008, but was shut down when the zinc price collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis. Historical resource data shows a measured indicated and inferred resource of over 1.2 million tons of high grade (20%+), near-surface zinc. With a history of mining on the concessions, Zinc One enjoys positive and productive community relations in the area, which is of significant value for any mining company."

About Zinc One Resources, Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface nonsulfide zinc mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometers to the north-northwest and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. Zinc One is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ZincOne.com.

