NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Innovative Solutions in Telemedicine

The publication, titled, "Telemedicine: Reducing the Costs While Enhancing the Quality of Health Care," discusses companies decreasing the cost of health care services through the use of inventive telemedicine solutions.

"In its 'State of Telemedicine Report Reassessed for 2018,' health care brand strategy consulting and marketing communications firm Brandigo also reports that telemedicine is one of the fastest growing sectors in the overall health care market. The industry is on track to grow from $25.5 billion in 2015 to $57.92 billion by 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of nearly 18 percent over the next five years (http://nnw.fm/G7mxa). Educating patients on how to use this valuable resource will make a sizeable difference in how fast and how far the industry grows.

"MIHI's vastly different approach stands out from a growing field of telemedicine providers by delivering virtual telemedicine with a unique, customized software and hardware platform. Through its MSO, 3PointCare, MIHI's telemedicine approach is unlike other providers who rely on a monthly subscription with patients required to pay an encounter fee every time an on-demand physician is utilized. Under that approach, the continuum of care is broken, insurance may not be accepted, symptom-based diagnoses are the only reference, and there is no certainty the patient is being cared for by a licensed practitioner, changing the relationship from an actual medical practice to a contract service delivering virtual care."

Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates strategically aligned health care service companies focused on the delivery of clinical virtual medicine (health) to bring quality medical care to all areas of need, including rural and underdeveloped areas across the country. Through its wholly owned 3Point Care subsidiary, MIHI provides personalized high-tech telemedicine encounters pairing the company's virtual health specialty doctors and traditional primary doctors that utilize next-gen virtual health technologies to connect a patient with a multi-disciplinary specialty clinical health care practice. Through its other companies and partnerships, MIHI offers Affordable Care Organization (ACO) support, wellness and prevention, lab analysis and lab services, and remote diagnostic monitoring. The company serves a number of constituents and stakeholders interested in reducing the cost of care, enhancing the quality of care, promoting access to care, and maintaining the continuum of care.

