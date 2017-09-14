NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting the Potential of Cannabinoid Biosynthesis

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Biosynthesis Technology Could Transform Cannabinoid Production," discusses companies providing innovative, cannabinoid biosynthesis processes.

"The cost for the cannabinoids, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) needed in cannabis drug development are staggeringly high. InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), with its innovative biosynthesis technology utilizing modified E-coli bacteria, could be approaching the introduction of a cheaper and better alternative for providing the API's in the massive industry's cannabinoid-focused segment following its filing of a provisional patent application pertaining to the technology earlier this week.

"Potential benefits of biosynthesis of cannabinoids are wide-ranging, as InMed Pharmaceuticals notes in its corporate presentation. The cost savings versus traditional growing and extraction methods are certainly noteworthy (and they echo the benefits of bio-synthetic insulin nicely), but monetary benefits are just the tip of the iceberg. Because the cannabinoids produced using InMed's proprietary manufacturing techniques are bioequivalent to the naturally-occurring compounds, biosynthesis could enable enhanced quality control and purification."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

About NetworkNewsWire

Forward-Looking Statements

