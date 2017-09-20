NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Recent Developments in Drug Delivery Technologies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( CSE : LXX) ( OTCQB : LXRP), a client of NNW that develops and out-licenses its proprietary technology for improved taste, rapidity, and delivery of bioactive compounds, including cannabinoids.

The publication, entitled, "Advances in Drug Delivery Hold the Promise of Reducing Inevitable Side Effects," discusses the potential of cannabinoids as efficient treatment options.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/advances-drug-delivery-hold-promise-reducing-inevitable-side-effects/

"Research findings in the cannabinoid field continue to astonish and elate. In August 2017, Lexaria Bioscience announced (http://nnw.fm/h7aG8) the world's first clinical study on human volunteers of cannabidiol (CBD) within Lexaria's high absorption TurboCBD™ product. The study will evaluate the effects of CBD on cardiovascular health and cognitive function. Lexaria's TurboCBD, a brand of technologically enhanced, high absorption hemp oil capsules, came to market in March 2017. Its CBD content is fortified with high-quality American ginseng and ginkgo biloba for support of enhanced focus and memory, and reduced stress and fatigue.

"TurboCBD capsules contain a combination of CBD and minute quantities of long chain fatty acids like sunflower oil, utilizing a proprietary technology to create an amalgam that increases the ability of the human gastrointestinal system to absorb CBD. In vitro and human focus study testing has shown increases in CBD absorption using Lexaria's technology by as much as 5-10 times more than conventional preparations. Those studies also demonstrated rapid onset of action in as little as 15 minutes."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

