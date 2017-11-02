NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Revolutionary Solutions in the Telemedicine Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : MIHI), a client of NNW that owns and operates strategically aligned healthcare service and product companies focused on the delivery of patient care, management services for physician offices, lab services, and pharma; and non-pharma medicines and alternatives to patients and consumers.

The publication, titled, "The Promise of Telemedicine for American Health Care," highlights several health care companies that provide operative solutions to the growing telemedicine market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/promise-telemedicine-american-health-care/

"By partnering with rural doctors and Affordable Care Organizations (ACOs), Medical Innovation Holdings (MIHI) has turned the moribund telemedicine business model on its head to provide access to previously inaccessible specialty medical services.

"Employing its unique business-to-business (B2B) and B2C models, MIHI connects virtual health specialty doctors with primary care physicians and their patients, reducing cost while enhancing quality of care. Upon partnership with primary care doctors, MIHI provides the necessary tools for expanded patient care and the opportunity for physicians to expand their businesses. MIHI gives the primary doctor a full tele-cart workstation with comprehensive peripherals. When a patient electronically interfaces with a specialist in the local doctor's office, the specialist has immediate access to multiple diagnostic tests and patient records in order to determine an appropriate course of action based on evidentiary findings.

"MIHI doesn't charge a subscription fee like other telemedicine companies but rather readily accepts insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid and the Veterans Choice Program. The company's mission is being embraced by the medical community. As indication, MIHI recently engaged a new ACO in Florida, and another, in Georgia, is ready to come aboard, opening the door to over 1,000 new doctors."

About Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc.

Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates strategically aligned health care service companies focused on the delivery of clinical virtual medicine (health) to bring quality medical care to all areas of need, including rural and underdeveloped areas across the country. Through its wholly owned 3Point Care subsidiary, MIHI provides personalized high-tech telemedicine encounters pairing the company's virtual health specialty doctors and traditional primary doctors that utilize next-gen virtual health technologies to connect a patient with a multi-disciplinary specialty clinical health care practice. Through its other companies and partnerships, MIHI offers Affordable Care Organization (ACO) support, wellness and prevention, lab analysis and lab services, and remote diagnostic monitoring. The company serves a number of constituents and stakeholders interested in reducing the cost of care, enhancing the quality of care, promoting access to care, and maintaining the continuum of care.

For more information, visit www.MedicalInnovationHoldings.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.