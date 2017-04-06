NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting Several Investment Options in the Marijuana Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), an NNW client focused on building its portfolio through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized companies.

The publication, "Marijuana Market Offers Variety of Investment Options and Consistent, Long-Lasting Growth Potential," shines a light on multiple cannabis-focused innovators and the diverse investment opportunities in the growing marijuana market.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/marijuana-market-offers-variety-investment-options-consistent-long-lasting-growth-potential/

"The possibilities and opportunities are virtually endless within the legalized marijuana market. The business plan of one innovative company, SinglePoint (SING), doesn't involve actual contact with marijuana plants but rather focuses on providing services to the marijuana industry.

"For instance, through its SingleSeed subsidiary, SinglePoint is positioned to offer payment solutions to the cannabis industry. Mobile marketing and payment solutions offered through SingleSeed include cashless ATM, Pay-by-Text™ and text message marketing. While medical marijuana often takes center stage in discussions pertaining to legalization, the power cord for any marijuana business is the ability to conduct financial transactions in what -- for the time being -- is largely an 'unbankable' industry."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

