NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Highlighting The Green Organic Dutchman

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring The Green Organic Dutchman ("TGOD"), a client of NNW that produces high-quality, organic medical marijuana.

The publication, entitled, "The Green Organic Dutchman Rides on Quality Medical Cannabis, Private Placement and Strong Leadership," addresses the company's tremendous growth and current investment opportunities.

To view the full publication, visit https://www.networknewswire.com/green-organic-dutchman-rides-quality-medical-cannabis-private-placement-strong-leadership/

TGOD's parent holding company, The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., recently entered into an agreement with a syndicate, led by PI Financial Corp., for a brokered private placement worth $20 million. The offering of a total of 4,242,500 units, priced at C$1.65 per unit, amounts to total gross proceeds of C$7,000,125, according to a recent press release (http://nnw.fm/AWmb8). In addition, TGOD engaged in a concurrent, non-brokered private placement of 7,979,000 units, affording aggregate gross proceeds of over $3 million (at C$1.65 per unit). To date, the company has raised $42.5 million and has more than 2,400 shareholders.

TGOD employs a retail first approach, allowing smaller investors to get in at these early stages not typically seen by retail investors. Both offerings will enable TGOD to add working capital and further develop its Ontario and Quebec cannabis facilities. Marijuana is already a billion-dollar industry in Canada and TGOD's initial entry into the wholesale market in 2017 is yielding an instant revenue stream. TGOD is uniquely positioned between the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada with the country scheduled to legalize marijuana for all adults in mid-2018.

About TGOD

The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. ("TGOD") produces farm grown, organic cannabis for medical use. The company grows its high quality, organic cannabis in small batches using craft growing, all natural and organic principles. TGOD is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to cultivate medical cannabis. TGOD carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, pursuant to the provisions of ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada).

