NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Cannabis Industry Forecasts and Public Companies Advancing in the Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. ( OTCQB : CIIX), a client of NNW recognizing unprecedented opportunities in the U.S. cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication is titled, "Cannabinoid Consumer Market Booming as CBD Enjoys Growth in Public Sentiment." It discusses various cannabis-based public companies determined to expand with the booming cannabis market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/cannabinoid-consumer-market-booming-cbd-enjoys-growth-public-sentiment/

"Branching out into the unique adaptations of the hemp oil business made perfect business sense for ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX) (www.ChineseInvestors.com), a leading financial information website for Chinese-speaking consumers and investors. CIIX has already established two wholly-owned subsidiaries based in China and the United States. CBD Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in the free trade zone of Shanghai, China, has plans to deliver a hemp-infused skin care line in China before the end of 2017, while ChineseHempOil.com, Inc., located in the U.S., has launched its first hemp oil product line, 'OptHemp.'

"While the demand for hemp-based cannabidiol has skyrocketed, so have the number of companies jumping into the market, Marijuana Business Daily reports (http://nnw.fm/7ENhH). There are now hundreds, if not thousands of hemp CBD companies flooding the market looking to take advantage of the profits to be made in the global cannabis industry. For companies like ChineseInvestors.com, which has been in business since 1999, capitalizing on the convergence of CBD and the nutrition and health products market in mainland China was a no-brainer."

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

