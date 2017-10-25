NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on the Impact of Biosynthesis on Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "How Biosynthesis is Revolutionizing Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals," discusses companies working to produce high-quality, consistent cannabinoids.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/biosynthesis-revolutionizing-cannabinoid-pharmaceuticals/

"The FDA has concerns with the consistency of drugs extracted from marijuana, and current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) regulations are difficult to implement with naturally-sourced products, dissuading most pharmaceutical companies from pursuing this avenue. A possible solution to the FDA's concern with quality and consistency lies in the biosynthesis of cannabinoids. Biosynthesis gives manufacturers the ability to produce a high-quality and consistent active ingredient every time, eliminating concerns of crop variability and pesticide contaminants while greatly reducing cost. InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF) (IMLFF Profile) stands out as a unique biotech drug development company in this regard, positioning it among the ranks of bigger companies like Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing proprietary synthetic (chemistry-based) cannabinoid treatments for transdermal delivery, and GW Pharmaceuticals, which is also at the forefront of pre-clinical research and development of cannabinoids that are extracted from plants.

"The company's biosynthesis process results in pharmaceutical grade (>95%) purity and is bioidentical to the plant's cannabinoids. Importantly, by making individual cannabinoid compounds, InMed can avoid any contamination by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) -- the mind-altering chemical in the cannabis plant -- and, therefore, InMed products will have no psychoactive properties."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

