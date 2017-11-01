NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Innovative, Cannabis-Based Alzheimer's Treatment Prospects

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication, titled, "Leaders in Medical Marijuana and the Global Alzheimer's Markets," shines a light on companies creating cannabis-based therapies for patients with Alzheimer's Disease.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/leaders-medical-marijuana-global-alzheimers-markets/

"The global potential for cannabis-based therapies has triggered a medical marijuana arms race, as countries like Canada, Israel and many of those in Western Europe seize the initiative and more boldly go where the U.S. federal government has feared to allow private industry to tread. Rising stars in the sector, such as phytocannabinoid combination therapy developer India Globalization Capital, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : IGC) (IGC Profile), are acutely aware of this immense global potential and have begun to position themselves to secure what will no doubt be hotly-contested market share.

"While IGC has considerable room to grow as investors become aware of its true value, the company offers potentially the most substantial product in the industry. If its aforementioned patent is approved, IGC will own the key therapeutic pathway by which THC interacts with the human body.

"The new in vitro data from IGC extend earlier findings regarding the company's IGC-AD1 product (Hyalolex, http://nnw.fm/Xb0f4), which showed up to 50 percent reduction in the production of the two key peptides that make up the amyloid plaques found in abundance within the brains of Alzheimer's patients (http://nnw.fm/o5PGh). Moreover, because Alzheimer's starts several decades before symptoms begin to exhibit, a drug like IGC-AD1, which has demonstrated an ability to decrease production/aggregation of Aβ plaque without neurotoxic effects or inebriation, could become a leading prophylactic treatment taken by millions as a way to prevent Alzheimer's."

About IGC

IGC is engaged in the development of cannabis based combination therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in dogs and cats. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings and four lead product candidates addressing these conditions. For more information, visit www.igcinc.us.

