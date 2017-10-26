NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Lithium's Role in a Substantial Shift in the Automotive Industry

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SLL) ( FRANKFURT : S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF), a client of NNW that is building one of the largest portfolios of high quality, domestic U.S. lithium brine assets.

The publication, titled, "How Lithium is Driving the Global Push to End Gas-Powered Vehicles," discusses a widespread push for electric vehicles and several companies preparing to supply the subsequent demand for lithium.

"Germany, with the fourth-largest auto manufacturing industry in the world, plans a total ban on all internal combustion engines by 2030, while the UK has set its deadline for 2040. The Netherlands is mulling similar plans, and France wants all petrol and diesel cars off its roads by 2040. In addition to air pollution, oil spills are also a great global concern, posing ravishing and long-lasting economic and environmental consequences (http://nnw.fm/kwHt0).

"Naturally, more electric vehicles on the road means more lithium-powered batteries, and, consequently, demand for the metal is climbing. Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SLL) ( FRANKFURT : S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF) is gearing up to play its part in boosting supplies. The Canada-based junior exploration company is intent on acquiring more domestic lithium-rich properties, looking to unlock value from overlooked U.S. lithium assets by applying new technologies and processes. Its first project in San Bernardino County, California, at the Bristol Dry Lake has already started to show signs of promise. Test results from a new geophysical survey of the 25,000-acre Bristol Lake site indicate that high concentrations of lithium-bearing brines are present throughout the company's mineral lease agreement claims."

About Standard Lithium

Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.

About NetworkNewsWire

