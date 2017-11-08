NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on New Mobile Gaming Partnership in Profitable Field

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Tapinator, Inc. ( OTCQB : TAPM), a client of NNW specializing in the development and publishing of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms.

The publication, titled, "Highly Anticipated Game Releases Could Heat Up Investor Interest in the Mobile Gaming Sector," features a discussion on the booming mobile gaming sector and how new releases are likely to attract investor interest in the market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/highly-anticipated-game-releases-heat-investor-interest-mobile-gaming-sector/

"In the mobile games industry, it is quality rather than quantity that drives the potential of profitability, as evidenced by the huge success of entities like Finnish game developer Supercell. ... Other companies are similarly striving to find success with well-designed, user-hooking mobile games that cater to the modern gamer. For Tapinator (TAPM), the upcoming releases of "ColorFill," a unique puzzle game which is set to launch in December 2017, and other new titles are set to arouse interest among both gamers and investors.

"Tapinator is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms, engaging millions of players worldwide with its portfolio of more than 300 mobile games. Again, quantity doesn't always equate to success, but it's important to note that Tapinator's games have collectively amassed more than 400 million player downloads and counting."

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. is a developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms. The Company's portfolio includes over 300 mobile gaming titles generating hundreds of thousands of daily player downloads that provide predictable and attractive returns through the sale of branded advertisements and consumer app store transactions. Tapinator, based in New York and with product development teams located throughout the world, was founded in 2013 by a visionary team that has been building mobile games and applications since 2007 and achieved multiple successful exits.

For more information, visit http://Tapinator.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.