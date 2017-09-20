NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on the Operations of Key Players in Canada's Legal Marijuana Market

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ABcann Global (TSX VENTURE: ABCN) ( OTCQB : ABCCF), a client of NNW that is a globally licensed, cost efficient producer of premium quality organic standardized medicinal cannabis.

"Experienced leadership is part of what has helped ABcann Global Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ABCN) ( OTCQB : ABCCF) earn its stripes in the marijuana industry. Under the helm of CEO Aaron Keay, ABcann became a publicly traded company in April 2017. Keay also exercised several warrants, adding $13 million to the company coffers of $48 million in working capital.

"Keay's previous expertise in capital markets, including raising capital and overseeing finance and merger and acquisition transactions, gave him the ability to bring the company to the forefront of the Canadian medicinal marijuana industry and into the sights of Cannabis Wheaton. On August 2, ABcann announced (http://nnw.fm/aVAL7) the close of an initial $15 million investment ($2.25 per share) by Cannabis Wheaton as part of a larger phased investment to fund an additional 50,000 square feet at ABcann's second production facility at its 65-acre Kimmett property in Napanee, Ontario. Plans for this facility, in addition to the company's current construction plans for a 100,000-square-foot purpose-built facility at the Kimmett property, position ABcann to expand at an unprecedented rate in the Canadian cannabis industry."

About ABcann Global Corporation

ABcann was one of the first companies to obtain a production license under the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, which it received on March 21, 2014. It obtained a sales license on December 31, 2015. ABcann's flagship facility, in Napanee, Ontario, contains proprietary plant-growing technology, including environmentally-controlled chambers capable of monitoring and regulating all variables in the growing process. This approach and the systems in place allow ABcann to produce organically grown and pesticide-free, high-yielding plants, which, in turn, can generate high-quality products that are consistent from batch to batch. ABcann is able to control environmental and nutrient demands, tailor-made for a particular strain of cannabis, without the variation that is typical when producing large quantities in less-controlled, larger rooms and greenhouse-type structures. ABcann's modular approach to systems technology eliminates scale-up risk and allows ABcann to locate anywhere in the world and maintain consistency and quality of product.

