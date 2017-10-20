NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Public Companies Racing to Meet Swelling Global Demand for Lithium

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring MGX Minerals Inc. ( CSE : XMG) ( FRANKFURT : 1MG) ( OTCQB : MGXMF), a client of NNW that operates as a diversified Canadian resource company developing large-scale mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions in North America.

The publication, titled, "World Demand for Lithium Growing Rapidly as Energy Storage Needs Skyrocket," shines a light on the push for electric vehicles, and the various companies set on meeting the growing demand for lithium.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/world-demand-lithium-growing-rapidly-energy-storage-needs-skyrocket/

"MGX Minerals ( CSE : XMG) ( FRANKFURT : 1MG) ( OTCQB : MGXMF), which controls a significant interest in lithium, magnesium and silicon assets that offer streamlined development timelines and low capital expenditures, is directly in line to grow with the booming EV market.

"As MGX Minerals continues to develop its advanced water purification technology, the company is also solving the problem of what to do with the 800 billion gallons of wastewater created annually as petroleum is extracted from the earth. The company's petrolithium process eliminates the need to inject this contaminated wastewater back into the ground, preventing drinking water contamination and possible earthquakes. Instead, as MGX Minerals recovers concentrated lithium and other valuable minerals from the unavoidable wastewater, it leaves a remarkable product behind - clean water. The recent addition of several key oil and gas mining and technology industry veterans to the company's management team continues to solidify MGX's aggressive plan to fuel tomorrow's energy economy today."

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in lithium, magnesium and silicon assets throughout North America. MGX currently owns 34% of PurLucid and has the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest as well as owning the global rights to recently developed lithium and mineral extraction technologies co-operatively developed by PurLucid and MGX.

