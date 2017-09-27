NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Service Providers to the Cannabis Sector

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. ( OTC : SING), a client of NNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Rapidly Changing Cannabis Industry Offers Plenty of Growth in Horizontal Markets," highlights companies that provide ancillary services in the cannabis sector.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/rapidly-changing-cannabis-industry-offers-plenty-growth-horizontal-markets/

"SinglePoint's (SING) approach of building a diversified portfolio through the acquisition of high-potential, ancillary cannabis-related targets is paying off. Earlier this month, SinglePoint acquired a majority stake in Arizona-based Dr. FeelGood, a leading medical marijuana distribution company whose extension plans include adding a proprietary delivery and ordering technology application. Also in the pipeline is a Dr. FeelGood mobile application that will both enhance the experience for users and streamline the company's operations. Once completed, the app will allow both SinglePoint and Dr. FeelGood to license the technology to other distribution companies throughout the United States (http://nnw.fm/3CqEj).

"SinglePoint's earlier majority purchase (http://nnw.fm/3YFg6) in Jacksam Corp. (dba Convectium), a profitable California-based provider of a revolutionary vape pen filling/sealing system, moves SinglePoint closer to its goal of adding revenue-enhancing joint-ventures to its portfolio. Include SinglePoint's 90 percent stake of California-based Discount Indoor Garden Supply ("DIGS") Hydro (http://nnw.fm/Op4V6), which provides cultivation hardware and consulting services to the cannabis industry, and it's apparent that the company's strategy is working."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

