NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Solutions for the Health Care Industry's Data Processing Needs

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), an NNW client providing its cloud-based health care software-as-a-service (SaaS) to decrease costs and improve outcomes in surgical care.

The publication is entitled, "Health Care Industry in Need of Unitary Data Processing Solution over Existing Legacy Systems." It provides an overview of issues with the health care industry's existing approach to data, and the need for an overarching intelligence technology system that can pull all available information together.

To view the full article, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/health-care-industry-need-unitary-data-processing-solution-existing-legacy-systems/

"Novel cloud-based software platforms such as the one developed by ORHub, Inc. (ORHB) are a clear step in the right direction. With a focus on the value-based approach, which places the patient at the center and rewards health care providers based on actual, quantifiable results instead of number of services provided, the ORHub platform aims to revolutionize surgical care. The system is offering enhanced capabilities and empowering care providers to work together, organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in a single easy-to-use platform.

"In addition to its enhanced capabilities, what makes ORHub's platform truly stand out is its cost effectiveness. Major information technology rollouts in the health care industry typically last very long durations and cost millions of dollars. However, pilot installations of ORHub's system have been completed in less than a month. So far, the system is in use at a major hospital in Southern California and a large non-profit hospital system, and plans are in motion to run three additional pilot programs before national launch. This platform was implemented so quickly due to its comprehensive and collaborative approach, which avoids integration with legacy systems completely. This unique approach generates real-time, uniform metrics, making it ideal for any large health care providers trying to improve its software systems across the board at several facilities."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a cloud-based software platform focused on delivering value-based medicine in surgical care. The company enables all parties involved in surgical care to work together to organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in a single uniform process. This allows for significant decreases in cost and improvement in outcomes by eliminating inefficiencies, duplication of effort, and errors and omissions that result from siloed processes in software and poor handoffs from one part of the care process to another.

The need for ORHub is clear. Health care comprises more than 17% of US GDP at over $3 trillion per year. With costs rising every year due to an aging population and more expensive treatments, providers are under severe pressure to become more efficient and reduce costs from payers who are aggressively reducing reimbursements and finally moving away from fee-for-service and toward performance-based reimbursement. ORHub enables providers to thrive in this new environment by addressing the single largest segment of health care, which is surgical care. ORHub replaces numerous legacy systems with a 360 degree system that is focused on tracking cost from diagnosis to discharge centered on treating a patient for a specific condition. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.orhub.com

