NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Successful Subscription Businesses

The publication is titled, "Industry Leaders Find Success in Subscription-Based Business." It discusses multiple companies with winning strategies in the subscription business.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/industry-leaders-find-success-subscription-based-business/

"As a lottery messenger service cognizant of consumer demand for convenience, LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) enables people to buy lottery tickets legally in California, at the same price as at a store, with a debit or credit card. Featured on NBC, CNN, CBS News, ABC and Fox News, and in Forbes, Time and the Los Angeles Times, the company is an increasingly recognizable brand. The company's success and anticipated growth are anchored to the conveniences that it offers to subscribers. LottoGopher subscribers maintain an account balance, which is updated after each drawing, while the system secures tickets directly from the lottery retailer.

"The emerging company has seen positive signs during its testing period. Among visitors to the site, 7 percent provided their email address, 43 percent of those who signed up via email became members, and 12 percent of freemium plan members converted to paid memberships. The company's goal is to create a subscriber base of approximately half a million paying members by 2020 in an effort to achieve nearly $50 million in annual revenues -- a mission that accompanies its plan to expand its reach into 22 other states."

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

