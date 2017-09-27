NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on the Widespread Impact of FinTech

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Global Payout, Inc. ( OTC PINK : GOHE), a client of NNW that provides comprehensive payment solutions that can be fully customized for virtually any domestic and international organization distributing money worldwide.

The publication, titled, "Standout Players in the FinTech Revolution Contribute to the Shakeup of Traditional Banking," discusses companies that utilize technology to Provide alternative banking and payment solutions.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/standout-players-fintech-revolution-contribute-shakeup-traditional-banking/

"In the business realm, the benefits of FinTech are being keenly felt. In addition to gaining easier access to capital, companies have been enabled, through the FinTech movement, to purchase complicated financial software solutions and services they could never have afforded in the past that would have once required an entire in-house IT team to operate

"As a provider of next-gen B2B solutions for the automation of international funds transfer, billing, payments and invoicing processes, Global Payout (GOHE) recognizes the potential of FinTech and its increasing degrees of applicability.

"In a recent corporate interview (http://nnw.fm/x9OSy), Global Payout CEO James Hancock discussed assets of the company's Global Reserve Platform (GRP), including its provisions for blockchain technology within virtual currency markets; its current ability to adopt 26 foreign languages; its capability to perform currency exchanges across the globe; and its KYC compliance for all account holders and merchants."

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global Payout introduced its first online payment platform, called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state-of-the-art FINTECH payment system in 2017, designed for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global Payout will continue to offer its FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

