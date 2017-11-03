NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on the Wide-Ranging Potential of Patented Technology for Improved Bioabsorption

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 3, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( CSE : LXX) ( OTCQB : LXRP), a client of NNW that develops and out-licenses its proprietary technology for improved taste, rapidity, and delivery of bioactive compounds, including cannabinoids.

The publication, entitled, "Bioabsorption Breakthrough Shows Promise for Tobacco, Cannabinoids, Medication," highlights a patented delivery method created by Lexaria Bioscience, and its application to cannabinoids, fat soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory pain medications ("NSAIDs"), and even nicotine.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/bioabsorption-breakthrough-shows-promise-tobacco-cannabinoids-medication/

"Adding to its portfolio of 19 international patent applications filed encompassing 44 countries, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( CSE : LXX) ( OTCQB : LXRP) earlier this week announced that it has received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") a new Notice of Allowance that applies to the delivery of all applied-for active pharmacological ingredients ("APIs"). As was the case with Lexaria's existing non-psychoactive cannabinoid patent, the company expects formal patent issuance within three to four months, which is expected to provide protection until at least 2035.

"The issuance of the patent will enable Lexaria to accelerate its technology out-licensing activities in several key markets. The irony is that this R&D that originated in the cannabis is now finding use in delivery of NSAIDs, vitamins and even nicotine."

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and was granted its first patents in the USA and in Australia related to edible forms of cannabinoids. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

For more information, visit www.LexariaEnergy.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

