NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication that Highlights Innovation in the Solar Energy Segment

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SolarWindow Technologies ( OTCQB : WNDW), an NNW client focused on developing the next generation of solar technology that can outperform current solar by as much as 50 times.

The publication is entitled, "Innovation Drives Market Growth in Competitive Solar Energy Segment." It describes how, with the help of several solar energy innovators, global solar power capacity continues to expand.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/innovation-drives-market-growth-competitive-solar-energy-segment/

"Since the downturn of gas prices in September 2014, focus on alternative energy has largely been placed on the backburner. This trend has reverberated across numerous industries. In the automotive market, for example, sales of hybrid electric vehicles in the United States have been on a steady decline since topping out in 2013, with the U.S. Department of Energy reporting a 28 percent decrease to under 385,000 units sold in 2015. One segment that has been able to more successfully navigate this evolving market landscape, however, has been the solar energy sector...With a sustainable market established, leading players in the solar power sector are now relying on cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking ideas to grab market share. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (WNDW) is taking a new approach to power generation. While most standalone solar power installations on commercial structures are placed on rooftops, typical building footprints severely limit the number of photovoltaic (PV) units that can be installed in that fashion. Conversely, SolarWindow is developing a transparent, electricity-generating coating to be applied to standard window glass."

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows and other materials into electricity generators under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions. The company's liquid coating technology has been presented to members of the U.S. Congress and has received recognition in numerous industry publications. SolarWindow™ technology has been independently validated to generate 50-times the power of a conventional rooftop solar system and achieves a one-year payback when modeled on a 50-story building.

For additional information, visit the company's website at www.solarwindow.com.

