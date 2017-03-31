NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication that Highlights Pain-Reducing Combination Therapies by Specialty Pharma Companies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based combination therapies for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication, entitled, "Pain-Reducing Combination Therapies Proving Successful thanks to Innovative, Specialty Pharma Players," discusses several companies that are developing combination therapies for pain reduction as an alternative to opioids.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/pain-reducing-combination-therapies-proving-successful-thanks-innovative-specialty-pharma-players/

"It has been found that the market for effective acute pain management in the form of combined therapies outside of the hospital setting exceeds more than 200 million prescriptions yearly. While products such as opioid analgesic combinations make up the bulk of the market, the products have significant side-effects, including sedations, dizziness, respiratory problems, substance abuse, euphoria, vomiting, and nausea. Hence, there is a vast market for combined therapies that are able to manage acute pain without producing the negative and uncomfortable side effects.

"Cannabis pharma company India Globalization Capital (IGC) has carved an impressive course in the combination therapy market as a 'first mover' to combine existing drugs with cannabis. IGC recently filed a patent for a formulation that the company claims will reduce the side effects of single drugs by combining them with a cannabinoid. In particular, IGC has filed for a provisional patent for the treatment of several eating disorders that uses a combination of compounds and cannabis extracts. The combo therapy is ear-marked for both veterinary and human consumption."

About IGC

In the United States, we develop cannabis-based therapies. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings that encompasses the indications of Pain, Seizures, Epilepsy, and Cachexia using phytocannabinoids. We are based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Our website: www.igcinc.us. Follow us at: Twitter @IGCIR and Facebook.com/IGCIR/

Follow IGC on Twitter @IGCIR and Facebook.com/IGCIR/

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://nnw.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.