NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication that Highlights Several Public Companies Taking Advantage of the Mounting Acceptance of Digital Currency

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 14, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. ( OTCQB : CIIX), a client of NNW recognizing unprecedented opportunities in the U.S. cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication, entitled, "Savvy Publicly Traded Bitcoin Players Contributing to Cryptocurrency's Widespread Adoption," describes how various publicly traded companies are rushing to profit from the growing acceptance of bitcoin.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/savvy-publicly-traded-bitcoin-players-contributing-cryptocurrencys-widespread-adoption/

"One company making a bold foray into bitcoin as a solution for cannabis enterprises is ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX). A leading financial information website for Chinese-speaking investors, CIIX recently announced (http://nnw.fm/w3pbB) that Chinesehempoil.com Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, will now accept bitcoin payments. This will allow purchasers of hemp-based health products, foods and beverages, to use bitcoin alongside other, more common methods of online payment such as credit cards and PayPal.

"CIIX is focused on becoming the leading publicly traded Chinese medical marijuana company. As part of this mission, the company is engaged in investing in the distribution and R&D of cannabidiol-based (CBD) medicines and health products to Chinese-speaking consumers across the globe. While marijuana use is currently illegal in China, cannabis-based oils are legal, which gives CIIX access to a market of nearly 2 billion customers in China."

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

