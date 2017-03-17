NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication that Reviews Cannabis-Pharma Companies Making Waves in the Medical Field

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. ( NYSE MKT : IGC), an NNW client positioned as a first mover in developing a portfolio of products using cannabis-based "combination therapies" for the treatment of pain and other conditions.

The publication, entitled, "Unique Cannabis-Pharma Companies Trailblazing the Medical Cannabis Industry," discusses projections in the U.S. cannabis industry and how several cannabis-pharma companies are bringing their innovative therapies to market to meet growing demand for cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical therapies.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/unique-cannabis-pharma-companies-trailblazing-medical-cannabis-industry/

"Bethesda, Maryland-based India Globalization Capital (IGC) is advancing the development of cannabis-based therapies targeting large market conditions and illnesses. IGC is on a mission to treat chronic and terminal neurological and oncological diagnoses and other life altering conditions utilizing an exciting and specialized IP platform that formulates and tests combination therapies. With this special focus in mind, IGC has amassed a portfolio of patent filings covering the indications of pain, medical refractory epilepsy and cachexia (cancer-induced anorexia) using cannabinoids. ... What sets IGC apart from the other players is its foray into the larger market for cannabis-based combination therapies that would treat pain and other conditions. The company recently filed patents (http://nnw.fm/ggBB6) for formulations that will reduce the side effects of single drugs by being combined with a cannabinoid. IGC filed IGC-501 for a cannabis-based formulation to treat neuropathic and arthritic pain in joints and muscles using a variety of delivery techniques."

India Globalization's portfolio is further discussed in the publication, alongside several industry peers.

About India Globalization Capital (IGC)

India Globalization Capital is engaged in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat pain, PTSD, seizures, cachexia, chronic and terminal neurological and oncological diagnoses, and other life altering conditions. In support of this mission, IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings for its phytocannabinoid-based treatments. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

For more information visit www.igcinc.us.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) provides news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies who need to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://nnw.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.