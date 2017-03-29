NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication that Reviews the Global Lithium Market and Discusses Innovators Rising to Meet Demand

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring MGX Minerals, Inc. ( CSE : XMG) ( OTC : MGXMF), an NNW client and diversified Canadian mining company engaged in the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in western Canada and the United States.

The publication, entitled, "Lithium Market Soaring, Driven by Battery-Powered Electronics, Automotive Industries," discusses the operations of leading lithium mining companies, and how their innovations stand to meet rising global demand.

To view the full publication visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/lithium-market-soaring-driven-battery-powered-electronics-automotive-industries/

"A key player on the lithium mining market, with a proprietary and lucrative extraction method, is MGX Minerals, Inc. MGX Minerals uses an innovative extraction method called petrolithium, under which lithium and other valuable minerals are sourced from petroleum brine water in a faster and more environmentally friendly way than typical extraction methods such as hard-rock mining or solar evaporation. The company was the first to recognize the potential of petrolithium and to implement a business strategy based on this method. With its engineering partner, PurLucid Water Treatment Systems, MGX has patented and patent-pending technology. The company is positioned as a front runner in the industry -- an enviable spot further supplemented by key industry relationships."

Notably, the publication details how MGX Minerals' technology provides an unprecedented solution for the oil and gas industry.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals ( CSE : XMG) ( OTC : MGXMF) is a diversified Canadian mining company engaged in the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in western Canada and the United States. The Company operates lithium, magnesium and silicon projects throughout British Columbia and Alberta as well as petrolithium exploration in Utah. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

