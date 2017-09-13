NetworkNewsWire Releases Exclusive Audio Interview with AppSwarm, Inc. (SWRM)

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with AppSwarm, Inc. ( OTC : SWRM), a technology development and incubation acceleration company that has evolved into a comprehensive partner to mobile game developers seeking success in a demanding marketplace.

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/swrm-interview-sept-2017

AppSwarm's mission strategy has been refined by recent corporate growth and restructuring, as CEO Ronald Brewer describes in the interview.

"We've become a more fully rounded services company," Brewer explains. "Today, AppSwarm is an application and acceleration firm. We're much more focused on developing and publishing of projects and doing a complete comprehensive service."

AppSwarm's recent purchase of MediaPlay Interactive, a multiplatform games publisher with a special focus on Free-to-Play mobile games, resulted in the creation of two synergistic divisions and brought additional management talent to the company.

"We have two divisions, but they are totally interactive with each other in regard to resources, personnel and general expenditures," says Brewer. "It's one company with two separate focuses."

This strategic alignment allows AppSwarm to minimize expenditures, but not at the cost of success. The MediaPlay division includes a team made up of industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience in launching companies and working with major corporate projects. MediaPlay's team will focus on major corporate publishing and development projects internationally, including joint ventures and projects that provide complementary or value-added services.

The IAD division will continue the incubation and joint-venture programs, with the added focus of adding acquisitions that enhance the exciting organic growth potential of the AppSwarm platform.

"We are now fully launching both divisions' platforms, which will see significant revenue growth in 2018," Brewer says. "We have the needed business structures in place that are required rapid growth / emerging growth operations."

Strong growth in the global gaming industry continues to propel sales, with total industry revenues expected to reach $109 billion in 2017. That's a number in which Brewer and his team are preparing to take part.

