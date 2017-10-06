NetworkNewsWire Releases Exclusive Audio Interview with Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX.V: MOON) (OTC: BMOOF)

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MOON) ( OTC : BMOOF), a mineral exploration company focused on developing its advanced-stage, wholly owned Blue Moon zinc project in central California.

The interview can be heard at http://NNW.fm/BMOOF-Oct-2017

NNW's Stuart Smith opens the interview by introducing Blue Moon CEO Patrick McGrath, who has 20 years of experience in financing and executive roles in the junior mining sector. McGrath provides valuable insight into what distinguishes the Blue Moon deposit as a promising near-term development prospect for investors.

"One of the important things for this project is that a lot of the development work was done by very well established and qualified operators," says McGrath in a review of the project's decades-long history, noting much of the advance work has been completed to show Blue Moon's zinc deposit indicated 95 percent recovery. "You can have all the zinc in the deposit, but if the recovery and metallurgy don't work, it doesn't go anywhere."

Blue Moon's primary asset is zinc. The company's recently updated NI 43-101 resource estimate shows the project, to be mined by underground methods, contains approximately 377 million pounds of zinc in the indicated category and another 395 pounds of zinc in the inferred category.

"So, we believe it's the right size and scope for the project we're about to undertake," McGrath says in the interview. "Our next step is really advancing the deposit, taking it through the feasibility and permit process, and ultimately through production."

The Blue Moon team includes two key members who have worked in California and have acquired "extensive experience with either building a mine from scratch or restarting a mine and dealing with the regulatory process, as well as the successful mining operations," McGrath said.

The long-term prognosis for Blue Moon shows "a very high likelihood that this deposit just keeps going ... that it could likely double in size," said McGrath, adding the company plans to explore the likelihood that there is another Blue Moon zinc deposit at the site.

In the near term, the company will complete a preliminary economic assessment, which will highlight Blue Moon as a viable, standalone project with a short time horizon to development of the zinc asset, McGrath concluded.

About Blue Moon Zinc Corp.

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., a Canada-based exploration-stage mineral company has 100% ownership of the Blue Moon zinc project in central California. The project sits within Mariposa County, an area of active mines and exploration projects since it was part of the California gold rush era. Blue Moon's 525 acres of mineral rights are assigned to patented and unpatented claims accessible by a gravel road off a nearby highway with main utility lines nearby. The zinc deposit is open at depth and along strike with a high likelihood of expansion. Historical studies of the project site show recovery rates of 95 percent for zinc and lead, 93 percent for copper, 65 percent for silver and 70 percent for gold. Simple processing methods will produce premium concentrates with easy separation of economic minerals.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.BlueMoonMining.com

