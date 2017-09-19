NetworkNewsWire Releases Exclusive Audio Interview with LottoGopher Holdings Inc.

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Network News Wire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with LottoGopher Holdings Inc. ( OTCQB : LTTGF) ( CSE : LOTO) ( FRANKFURT : 2LG), a new lottery ticket messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage the purchase of state lottery tickets online using credit and debit cards.

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/lottogopher-interview-sept-2017

NNW's Stuart Smith digs into the LottoGopher's operations and solutions with president, CEO and Director James Morel, who shares the ins-and-outs of what makes this unique lottery ticket messenger service a winning solution.

"We are the first website that allows California consumers to order their lottery tickets online using their credit or debit card," Morel says, pointing out that California hosts Powerball, Mega Millions, SuperLotto Plus and other jackpot games. "Previously, people would have had to go to a store, stand in line and pay cash in order to get their ticket. Now, they can get it from their computer, their phone, their tablet; all with a couple of clicks."

California's legal lottery system includes 22,000 official lottery vendor locations where people who want to plunk down the cash can pick up a ticket. LottoGopher's messenger concept dramatically changes that "show-up, stand-in-line, waste-time-and-gas, it's-a-hassle" scenario, Morel says.

"We're not a gambling company. We're a messenger service. We take the order from the customer, go to our network of official lottery vendors and secure those tickets," he says.

By blending the best of various messenger models such as on-demand, delivery and subscription-based services, LottoGopher has created a custom solution. Subscribers can secure their selected lottery tickets by "setting it and forgetting it," Morel added. While there will always be those who like to do it the old-fashioned way, there are generations of younger users who order anything and everything online and have no intention of actually standing in a line to buy anything (if possible).

LottoGopher augments the standard way of purchasing a lottery ticket with the progressive technology many people love. It's a "win-win" for everybody, Morel says.

Currently only available in California where 39 million residents spend about $6 billion a year on lotteries, LottoGopher's expansion plans include moving into 22 additional states.

"What we've done is take our model and apply it to the existing compliance structure within each state," Morel said. "We've put executives in place who have experience in working at the lottery level. Between the game plan and the people we have to execute it, we hope by the end of 2018 to be in all 22 of those expansion states."

LottoGopher's leadership team includes Kevin Harrington, one of the original sharks on the Emmy-winning TV show "Shark Tank," and Lloyd Lemmon, who serves as general counsel and company secretary of Lottoland Group, the world's largest lottery betting company. Among other top rankings, Lottoland is Europe's 128th fastest growing company, according to the Financial Times' FT1000 ranking of European companies with highest percentage growths from 2012-2015. LottoGopher's partnership with Lottoland brings an important level of industry expertise to the company, Morel noted.

LottoGopher's business model incorporates recurring revenue since it is subscription based just like Netflix, Dollar Shave Club and Amazon Prime. Subscribers with LottoGopher can choose from a tiered offering, costing from $3 for a 24-hour use, to a recurring charge of $12 a month, to $99 per year.

"We really like this model because you can project out and see where you're going to be based on your acquisition and attrition rate," Morel said. "So that for us is a very solid foundation for revenue."

The lottery market in the U.S is estimated at $70 billion, with over half of all adults purchasing a lottery ticket during the past year.

"Just the size of the market -- combined with the subscription model of recurring revenue -- for us it just seems like a winning solution that's won in the past and we expect to win with it in the future," Morel concluded.

About LottoGopher Holdings Inc.

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

For more information, visit https://lottogopher.com

