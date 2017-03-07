NetworkNewsWire Releases Exclusive Audio Interview with ORHub, Inc. (ORHB)

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), a cloud-based health care software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on decreasing costs and improved outcomes in surgical care.

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/orhb-interview-march-2017

ORHub CEO Colt Melby first describes the company's operations and how its cloud-based software platform transforms the business of surgery into a value-based model that "empowers care providers at every level of the surgical process to collaborate, organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in one intuitive, easy-to-use program."

Melby, who has a rich history of taking private companies public, is currently focused on uplisting ORHub to NASDAQ and advancing the company's implementation process. ORHub's software is currently implemented in two major hospitals in California, says Melby.

This achievement is the result of a strategic collaboration with Microsoft for Startups, which helped ORHub on technical engagements that helped create the digital platform's initial architecture.

"Microsoft took a big interest in what we were contemplating ... right out of the gate they basically made us a key part of their start-up business ... we were initially granted access to their Azure cloud and about $350,000 worth cloud computing credits to basically start programming and start developing and start using their cloud-based system. Now we've taken this from concept to a working product and have installed in two major hospitals in just under a year," says Melby.

Wrapping up the interview, Melby provides insight into what shareholders can expect from the company for the remainder of the year.

"Now that we have this production software available to hospitals and has been proved, we are looking to spend the majority of 2017 rolling the software out nationally ... we're basically strategizing on how best to do that, and that's what we're going to spend the rest of 2017 doing," he concludes.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a cloud-based software platform focused on delivering value-based medicine in surgical care. The company enables all parties involved in surgical care to work together to organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in a single uniform process. This allows for significant decreases in cost and improvement in outcomes by eliminating inefficiencies, duplication of effort, and errors and omissions that result from siloed processes in software and poor handoffs from one part of the care process to another.

The need for ORHub is clear. Health care comprises more than 17% of US GDP at over $3 trillion per year. With costs rising every year due to an aging population and more expensive treatments, providers are under severe pressure to become more efficient and reduce costs from payers who are aggressively reducing reimbursements and finally moving away from fee-for-service and toward performance-based reimbursement. ORHub enables providers to thrive in this new environment by addressing the single largest segment of health care, which is surgical care. ORHub replaces numerous legacy systems with a 360 degree system that is focused on tracking cost from diagnosis to discharge centered on treating a patient for a specific condition. ORHub has offices at Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.orhub.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. Leveraging a professional team of journalists and contributing writers, NNW introduces private and public companies to a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public via social media and a rapidly expanding network of over 5,000 key distribution outlets. Cutting through information overload, NNW's innovative and proprietary systems clearly and succinctly deliver its clients much needed visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.