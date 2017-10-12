NetworkNewsWire Releases Exclusive Audio Interview with Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: SLL) (FRA: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF)

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SLL) ( FRANKFURT : S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF), a Canadian-based energy exploration and development company building one of the largest portfolios of high-quality lithium brine assets in the United States.

The interview can be heard at http://NNW.fm/STLHF-October-2017

Standard Lithium CEO and Director Robert Mintak shares company news and insights with NNW's Stuart Smith in an interview that delves into the opportunities presented by the world's changing energy demands.

"I've been working in the lithium sector for the better part of the last decade, and the team that has joined me has been working extensively in the lithium space as well, at the cutting edge of new lithium processing technologies," Mintak says. "We've been at the forefront of applying new technologies and new processing applications to really look at unlocking resources that haven't been viewed through the right lens."

Standard Lithium has partnered with National Chloride Corporation of America at its Bristol Lake project in San Bernardino County, California. Everything about the 25,000-plus acre project fit nicely into the company's criteria, Mintak says, pointing out the area has seen almost a century of industrial mineral production from brines.

"We're able to immediately begin working on the important processing work that any lithium project has to do," he says. "Lithium projects aren't traditional mining projects, they're more chemistry projects."

Standard Lithium's team of experts is bringing an enviable amount of extremely valuable experience in the resource development and processing side of the lithium space. The company's drive to provide battery-grade lithium materials is buoyed by a belief in the transformative state of the world's energy marketplace.

"We're at the early stages of a new economy and lithium is at the heart of that economy," Mintak says. "It's all about energy storage now with the adoption of electric vehicles just starting to take hold. We're seeing news coming out of China, saying they're looking at banning internal combustion engines, and we've heard similar stories coming out of England and France. That's going to mean a massive demand for lithium."

The global lithium compounds market is projected to reach U.S. $5.87 billion by 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.22% between 2015 and 2020. Lithium-ion batteries are the fastest growing segment of the market.

"We believe it's going to exceed that, so the lithium space, the electric metal space, is one of the most attractive and exciting spaces to be in for a mining, mineral exploration company," Mintak concludes.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SLL) ( FRANKFURT : S5L) ( OTCQX : STLHF), is a Canadian-based energy exploration and development company with a value-driven strategy of acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic lithium-bearing brine resources. Led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills, Standard Lithium is currently focused on the exploration of its Bristol Lake Brine Project in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

For more information, visit www.StandardLithium.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.