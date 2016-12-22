NeuLion and INsight TV Form Ultra HD Entertainment Partnership

The Best in 4K Entertainment to be Delivered Over-the-Top by NeuLion

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider that specializes in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced a partnership with global Ultra HD channel INsight TV, to launch an all new OTT Ultra HD Entertainment platform with native Ultra HD digital content powered by the NeuLion® Digital Platform.

INsight TV is a reality, entertainment and sports channel that takes the viewer on an adventurous journey to explore and interact with incredible stories. Shot and produced in native Ultra HD, the channel features original programming in the form of innovative documentaries, accessible reality series and cutting-edge factual infotainment, as well as high levels of interactive new formats. INsight creates and commissions non-scripted, long form, high quality series based on global trending topics, featuring popular social influencers and has a passion for producing compelling content that takes the viewer on a journey to explore, be educated and entertained. The range of programming demonstrates the very best of Ultra HD; from beautiful, vivid cinematography to dazzling high-speed action

INsight CEO Rian Bester. "We are excited to announce our new partnership with NeuLion who will be our platform for our enhanced version of INsight.TV that will be launched in the coming months. Leveraging the NeuLion Digital Platform and NeuLion's market leading technology for Ultra-HD will allow us to retain our pioneering position in the entertainment industry."

NeuLion's market leadership in online video delivery has enabled its continued growth in Europe through extensive international experience with large clients such as the NFL, Euroleague, NBA, UFC and Eleven Sports Network. The 4K video ecosystem is delivered by the NeuLion Digital Platform at 50/60 frames per second to internet connected 4K HDR devices, that is coupled with NeuLion's 4K streaming CE SDK.

"With a focus on the viewer experience, we are excited to partner with INsight TV to offer the best in Ultra HD entertainment combined with our technology platform," President and CEO of NeuLion Roy Reichbach said. "We are constantly pushing the envelope with new technology, new features and new services. Together with INsight who is doing the same thing in their field, this is another example of how we are delivering a best-in-class digital experience."

The NeuLion Digital Platform has met the business and technical requirements mandated by its entertainment customers who include Carrefour, BT, Deutsche Telecom, ITV, Tribeca Films, Sky and others. The upcoming launch of the new INsight service is expected in the coming months.

INsight:

INsight goes beyond television, engaging audiences across all devices and platforms. Viewable in their own time; wherever and whenever they want. Shooting and broadcasting content to the highest standards, not only in Ultra HD but also in high frame rate: 50 frames per second, and more recently adding HDR to flagship productions, viewers experience pixel-perfect image clarity -- the sharpest, richest picture, supported by the very latest television technology. INsight managed to become the leader in its genre in a short period of time. INsight broadcasts over 200 hours of brand new, original Ultra HD content per year for a more male skewed young at heart audience. INsight is in the vanguard of the UHD movement and together with our partners, we are driving new standards that will set the bar for the way viewers experience UHD.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and other to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements and represent NeuLion's current intentions in respect of future activities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved, and other similar expressions. These statements, in addressing future events and conditions, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NeuLion cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and NeuLion assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause NeuLion's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: our ability to derive anticipated benefits from the acquisitions of DivX Corporation and Saffron Digital Media; our ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of our partnerships; general economic and market segment conditions; our customers' subscriber levels and financial health; our ability to pursue and consummate acquisitions in a timely manner; our continued relationships with our customers; our ability to negotiate favorable terms for contract renewals; competitor activity; product capability and acceptance rates; technology changes; regulatory changes; foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk; and credit risk. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of NeuLion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which is available on www.sec.gov and filed on www.sedar.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c25ij9NjPcQ&feature=youtu.be

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/21/11G125790/NeuLion_Digital_Platform_One_Sheet_Final-aa7bf2384398a91698d07d45d2f66804.pdf