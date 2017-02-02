NeuLion and University of New Orleans Announce Multi-Year Partnership

UNO seeking to grow engagement with new ticketing platform

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider specializing in the broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand digital video content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced it has been selected by the University of New Orleans to build a new digital ticketing platform for men's and women's basketball and baseball.

The New Orleans Privateers, who compete in the NCAA Division I Southland Conference, are looking to leverage the NeuLion College Platform for its industry leading digital ticketing, donor management and CRM solutions. NeuLion's experienced college marketing team and UNO will work together to increase ticket sales and grow the school's donor base.

The NeuLion College Platform, which powers dynamic solutions for over 140 colleges, universities and conferences, will help the University of New Orleans manage its relationship with donors and season ticket holders, increase ticket sales and create a high quality customer experience.

"Growing our relationship with our season ticket holders and donors, learning their needs and preferences, is a top priority for us. We are excited by the NeuLion College Platform's ability to track those needs and help us understand how best to take care of current ticket holders while attracting new customers," said Jacob Ludwikowski, Associate Athletic Director of External Relations at UNO. "Increasing fan engagement requires a quality fan experience, which begins with buying tickets. We think our fans will appreciate the ease of use that comes with the new platform."

"Today's announcement highlights NeuLion's continued growth in the college market. Our College Platform is a great fit for the University of New Orleans," said Tim Vargas, Senior Vice President at NeuLion. "We serve as an extension of the school's athletic department, providing a dedicated account manager and project manager, as well as access to our marketing and creative teams. Our experienced teams will support UNO's marketing efforts to grow its fan base and digital revenue."

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and others to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements and represent NeuLion's current intentions in respect of future activities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "will," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements, in addressing future events and conditions, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, NeuLion cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and NeuLion assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause NeuLion's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: our ability to derive anticipated benefits from the acquisitions of DivX and Saffron Digital; our ability to realize some or all of the anticipated benefits of our partnerships; general economic and market segment conditions; our customers' subscriber levels and financial health; our ability to pursue and consummate acquisitions in a timely manner; our continued relationships with our customers; our ability to negotiate favorable terms for contract renewals; competitor activity; product capability and acceptance rates; technology changes; regulatory changes; foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk; and credit risk. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. A more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of NeuLion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which is available on www.sec.gov and filed on www.sedar.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/1/11G129125/NeuLion_Digital_Platform_Brochure-087eb4f533178745a2835c19c20033fe.pdf