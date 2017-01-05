NeuLion Goes Beyond Smart TV Apps

The NeuLion CE SDK Provides Advanced Playback and Security Solution Supporting Up to Ultra HD 4K Live Streaming

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider that specializes in the digital video broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced the availability of its NeuLion CE SDK Version 9.0 for advance playback, mobile to TV interactivity, total security, and live streaming up to 4K resolutions for Smart TV manufacturers. Built for a better experience, the NeuLion CE SDK (Software Development Kit) provides Ultra HD TV manufacturers with a live 4K streaming technology solution that enhances the consumer experience on their Ultra HD TVs. With the release of the NeuLion CE SDK 9.0, NeuLion powered mobile apps will be able to seamlessly send content and interact with smart TV devices that have the NeuLion CE SDK integrated.

"Live sports, delivered in 4K, is today at the technological forefront," said Nick Colsey, Vice President of Business Development, Sony Electronics. "NeuLion is the leader in delivering live 4K streaming. We're excited to partner with them to integrate the NeuLion CE SDK on our Sony 4K HDR Ultra HD televisions to ensure the very best 4K experience for consumers."

Sony is the first Ultra HD TV manufacturer to roll out the NeuLion CE SDK. Now available world-wide, Sony Ultra HD TVs have been recommended by NeuLion for their combination of breathtaking picture and streamlined, intuitive streaming TV features enhanced by the NeuLion CE SDK. In 2016, NeuLion powered three UFC live, pay-per-view events in 4K, available only on Sony Ultra HD TVs.

"NeuLion is continuously changing how viewers experience entertainment, including by developing advanced innovations on the devices consumers use to watch live sports, TV shows, movies and more," said Roy Reichbach, President and CEO of NeuLion. "We are proud to license our technology to the biggest brands in consumer electronics to enable high-quality video streaming, up to 4K Ultra HD. By combining the NeuLion CE SDK with the NeuLion Digital Platform, we have created a powerful solution enabling Ultra HD connected devices to seamlessly stream live sports and entertainment content."

Delivering the ultimate 4K experience, the NeuLion CE SDK is the premier solution for CE manufacturers to quickly add support for HEVC high frame rate streaming (up to 4Kp60). The adaptive protocol is engineered for efficient, secure, live and on-demand streaming of high value sports and entertainment content services powered by the NeuLion Digital Platform. The NeuLion CE SDK is designed to provide the highest quality streaming experience for viewers with interactive features such as full DVR control, chapter points, integrated metadata, instant replay, slow-motion and timeline event markers. NeuLion works with global TV manufacturers to pioneer higher standards for Smart TVs. TVs receiving NeuLion Certification use the NeuLion CE SDK and have passed a stringent set of criteria to ensure an even better Internet TV experience for consumers.

The following chart demonstrates how Smart TVs with the NeuLion CE SDK compare to native players that lack it:

Feature Smart TVs with NeuLion CE SDK Native Players without NeuLion SDK Live HEVC / H.265 Support X X Live MPEG-DASH Support X Live Streaming Optimization (Up to 4K) X Enhanced Streaming Security X Slow Motion X Instant Replay X Reduced Latency X Multi-CDN Switching X Graceful Errors (fewer freezes / crashes) X Timeline Event Markers X Consistent Player Implementation across Smart TV manufacturers and models X

The 4K TV market will continue its rapid growth. CTA anticipates another 15 million 4K LCD TVs will be sold this year, driving the installed base of 4K TVs to 34 million or more. This means that by the end of 2017, one in four U.S. households could potentially own a 4K TV.

Reichbach added, "NeuLion is poised for future, substantive growth as the 4K television market steadily expands and the availability of 4K content continues to rise."

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide, including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and others to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

