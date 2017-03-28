NeuLion Powers 2017 Canadian Hockey League Playoffs

Leading Digital Video Platform Enables Live and On-Demand Coverage of WHL, OHL and QMJHL Streamed to Internet Connected Devices

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN), a leading technology product and service provider specializing in the broadcasting, distribution and monetization of live and on-demand digital video content to Internet-enabled devices, today announced that it is powering live and on-demand streaming of the Canadian Hockey League playoffs for fans throughout the world.

The NeuLion Digital Platform supports all 60 CHL clubs in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The playoffs are underway for all three hockey leagues and fans can watch live and on-demand streaming of all the games on web, iOS and Android devices. Coverage will also be available for selected games on Rogers TV, Sportsnet, and Sportsnet NOW, which is the Sportsnet OTT service powered by NeuLion. Fans can access the streaming services for all leagues by visiting www.chl.ca/watchlive.

"NeuLion makes it possible for us to offer CHL fans live streaming access to our playoffs wherever they are," said Paul Krotz, Director of Communications for the Canadian Hockey League. "Not only are we delivering a great experience for all our fans, but we are keeping our fans connected anytime and anywhere with both live and archived games during this year's playoff season."

Following the CHL playoff season is the league's pinnacle event, the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup, which takes place May 18-28 in Windsor, Ontario. The prestigious national championship includes each of the three league champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with the host Windsor Spitfires competing for CHL supremacy.

Under a multi-year partnership agreement, the NeuLion Digital Platform powers all the clubs in each of the three leagues plus their playoff competition that includes video content delivery, preparation and game management, consumer billing and secured delivery of the games to fans connected to the internet.

"We're thrilled to power this year's playoffs for all of the leagues," said Charles Mellilo, NeuLion SVP of Client Services. "Our partnerships with the CHL member leagues, Rogers, and Sportsnet goes back many years. Great content from our partners and our great technology makes this year's playoffs a must see for fans."

Learn more about the playoffs by vising these websites:

CHL: http://chl.ca.

WHL: http://whl.ca.

OHL: http://ontariohockeyleague.com.

QMJHL: http://theqmjhl.ca.

MASTERCARD MEMORIAL CUP: http://mastercardmemorialcup.ca.

About NeuLion

NeuLion, Inc. (TSX: NLN) offers solutions that power the highest quality digital experiences for live and on-demand content in up to 4K on any device. Through its end-to-end technology platform, NeuLion enables digital video management, distribution and monetization for content owners worldwide including the NFL, NBA, World Surf League, Univision Deportes, Euroleague Basketball and others. NeuLion powers the entire video ecosystem for content owners and rights holders, consumer electronic companies, and third party video integrators through its MainConcept business. NeuLion's robust consumer electronics licensing business enables its customers like Sony, LG, Samsung and others to stream secure, high-quality video seamlessly across their consumer devices. NeuLion is headquartered in Plainview, NY. For more information about NeuLion, visit www.NeuLion.com.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League. CHL players graduate from high school at a rate higher than the Canadian national average. More than nine million fans annually attend CHL games during the regular season, playoffs and at the Mastercard Memorial Cup. The CHL is the number one supplier of talent to the National Hockey League and U Sports.

