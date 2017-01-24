Neuronascent Announces Third US Patent Issued Covering Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative and Neuropsychiatric Disorders

CLARKSVILLE, MD--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Neuronascent's U.S. Patent No. 9,539,261, which issued on January 10, 2017, claims methods of stimulating neurogenesis and/or inhibiting neuronal degeneration using Neuronascent's novel compounds to treat numerous neurological conditions in humans, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and psychiatric disorders. This patent expands Neuronascent's scope of patent protection to several new groups of compounds that have the potential to substantially improve treatments for patients suffering from neurological conditions.

"We are pleased with the expansion of patent protection for our small-molecule agents aimed at improving the lives of patients and their care-givers, especially those affected by cognitive disorders and dementia," said Judith Kelleher-Andersson, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronascent. Back in 2010 about 35.6 million people already had dementia, with Alzheimer's thought to be the cause of 60-80% of those cases. "Neuronascent's drug development programs attempt to go beyond neuroprotection alone, which has been the focus of intervention for decades, to stimulate new neuron growth and maturation that aims to halt or reverse dementia," Kelleher-Andersson stated.

About Neuronascent

Neuronascent, Inc. is a pre-IND stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops orally-available, novel therapeutics aimed at halting or reversing chronic neurological disorders affecting tens of millions of people worldwide, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, psychiatric disorders and Down syndrome. Following a unique discovery platform to identify novel agents that promote new neurons and ensure their survival and maturation, the Company completed the efficacy and safety studies required prior to human testing.

Safe Harbor Statement

